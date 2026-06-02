Jabrayil Hasanov: “We used to lose to the Russians, now we beat them more often”

A training camp for Azerbaijan’s national freestyle wrestling team will begin on 6 June in Shamakhi as part of preparations for the 2026 World Wrestling Championships, which will take place in Astana, Kazakhstan, from 24 October to 1 November.

Speaking to İdman.Biz, Azerbaijan national team senior coach, Olympic medallist and multiple world and European championship medallist Jabrayil Hasanov shared details about the upcoming preparations.

“We will try to prepare the athletes at the highest possible level. In addition, there will be international ranking tournaments where our wrestlers will be able to test themselves. The coaching staff will do everything possible, and after that everything depends on the athletes themselves. The federation has created all the necessary conditions for us. Now we just need to show our best at the competitions,” Hasanov said.

On the occasion of International Children’s Day, the experienced coach also spoke about the new generation of Azerbaijani wrestlers.

“We have promising athletes in our U15, U17 and U20 national teams. We believe that if not at the next Olympic Games, then at the following Olympics they will raise the Azerbaijani flag to the highest level,” he added.

Hasanov also commented on Azerbaijan’s growing success against Russian wrestlers, who have traditionally been considered among the strongest in freestyle wrestling.

“In the past, we were often missing something against the Russians, who have always been among the strongest in this discipline. But recently many of our young athletes have started beating them. God willing, they will bring us even more success in the near future,” Hasanov noted.

The coach concluded by encouraging children to stay active in sport and avoid harmful habits.