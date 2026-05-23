23 May 2026
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Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation holds media seminar in Shamakhi for International Wrestling Day - PHOTO/VIDEO

Wrestling
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23 May 2026 14:31
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Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation holds media seminar in Shamakhi for International Wrestling Day

Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation organised a media tour to Shamakhi to mark International Wrestling Day on 23 May.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the event brought together journalists and wrestling officials as part of efforts to promote the sport and improve media understanding of wrestling rules and modern developments within the discipline.

During the seminar, the chairman of the federation’s refereeing committee, Asif Shiraliyev, met with media representatives and provided detailed information about the history of wrestling, its styles and key regulations.

He also explained recent changes introduced at international level, including updates to the scoring system and refereeing standards, while answering questions from journalists.

One of the main highlights of the event was the presentation of the book “International Wrestling Rules”, prepared on the initiative of Category I referee Ali Babayev. The publication contains key wrestling rules and educational material and is expected to be printed in larger numbers in the future for distribution among coaches and sports clubs across the country.

The programme also included wrestling-themed competitions for journalists, with winners receiving prizes.

Following the seminar, media representatives visited a wrestling hall in Shamakhi operating with the support of the federation. Journalists observed training sessions and exchanged views with coaches and athletes about the development of wrestling in the region.

According to organisers, the main purpose of the media tour was to increase journalists’ knowledge of wrestling, strengthen public awareness and contribute to the wider promotion of the sport in Azerbaijan.

Humay Isgandarova

Idman.Biz
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