UWW lifts restrictions on Russian wrestlers for international competitions

The Bureau of United World Wrestling (UWW) has approved the full return of Russian wrestlers to international competitions without restrictions, according to a statement released by the Russian Olympic Committee.

As reported by İdman.Biz, UWW had previously allowed Russian junior wrestlers to compete under the national flag and anthem. The latest decision now extends unrestricted participation to senior athletes as well, representing a significant development for the sport ahead of upcoming world and continental events.

Several international federations have already restored Russian athletes to full participation status in recent years. These include the International Judo Federation, International Sambo Federation, World Taekwondo, International Federation of Muaythai Associations, International Boxing Association, International Mixed Martial Arts Federation and World Aquatics.