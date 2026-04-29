29 April 2026
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Haji Aliyev celebrates 35th birthday with star-studded gathering in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

Wrestling
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29 April 2026 12:27
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Haji Aliyev celebrates 35th birthday with star-studded gathering in Azerbaijan

Haji Aliyev, one of Azerbaijan’s most decorated wrestlers, has celebrated his 35th birthday with a high-profile event attended by leading figures from the sporting community.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the two-time Olympic medallist, three-time world champion and four-time European champion marked the occasion in a ceremonial setting, reflecting his status as one of the country’s most respected athletes. Aliyev, who recently received the rank of major, continues to be a prominent figure both on and off the mat.

The celebration brought together a number of well-known personalities from across Azerbaijan’s sports scene, underlining Aliyev’s influence and legacy within national wrestling. Over the years, he has played a key role in maintaining Azerbaijan’s strong tradition in freestyle wrestling on the international stage.

Widely regarded as a symbol of consistency and professionalism, Aliyev remains an inspiration for younger generations, particularly as Azerbaijan continues to build on its recent success at major competitions, including the European Championships and Olympic cycles.

Idman.Biz
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