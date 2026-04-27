Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation president congratulates wrestlers on historic European Championship result - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s wrestling team have written another memorable chapter in their history after securing 13 medals at the European Championships in Tirana.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the team claimed five gold, two silver and six bronze medals across the tournament, underlining their continued dominance on the continental stage. The achievement was also highlighted by Mikayil Jabbarov, President of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, who praised the athletes, coaches and their families in a statement shared on social media.

“With this result, both our Greco-Roman and freestyle national teams became European champions. Our freestyle wrestlers also delivered the best result by medal quality in the last 17 years,” Jabbarov noted, congratulating the team on what he described as a landmark achievement for Azerbaijani sport.

The result reinforces Azerbaijan’s status as one of Europe’s leading wrestling nations, with consistent success across multiple disciplines and weight categories. It also reflects the country’s long-term investment in wrestling development and its ability to produce elite-level athletes capable of competing at the highest level.

With the Olympic cycle approaching a crucial phase, performances such as this in Tirana provide strong momentum for Azerbaijan as it looks ahead to future qualification events and global competitions.