2 June 2026
EN

Haji Aliyev: “I haven’t competed for a long time and decided to wrestle in the US”

Wrestling
News
2 June 2026 13:11
31
Haji Aliyev: “I haven’t competed for a long time and decided to wrestle in the US”

Azerbaijan’s multiple Olympic, world and European medallist in freestyle wrestling, Haji Aliyev, is preparing to step back onto the mat for the first time since ending his professional career. The 35-year-old will compete in the American professional freestyle wrestling league RAF, where he is set to face Puerto Rico’s Sebastian Rivera.

Speaking to İdman.Biz, Aliyev shared details about his preparations for the upcoming bout.

“I haven’t competed on big stages for almost two years. I received an invitation from a major organisation and decided to accept it. Right now, I’m training together with the national team athletes. I help them, and they help me. I believe my level of preparation is good, but my opponent is very strong – he is a medallist from the last Olympic Games. I have never faced him before. From my side, I will do everything possible to show the fans a good fight. I believe I can handle it,” Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani star added that the RAF league differs from traditional wrestling competitions mainly because of its entertainment-focused format, although the rules remain the same.

Aliyev also ruled out a possible transition to MMA.

“No, I’m not thinking about MMA. If I wanted to get into fighting, I would have needed to start much earlier. I’m already 35 years old. That’s a lot for this sport. So I think MMA is too late for me,” he explained.

Earlier this week, Aliyev also took part in events dedicated to International Children’s Day. The wrestler congratulated young people on the occasion and stressed the importance of sport for future generations.

“I congratulate all children on the holiday. They are our future. We must always protect and support them and do our best to ensure our children grow up healthy and take part in sport,” he added.

Leyla Eminova
Idman.Biz
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