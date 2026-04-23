Azerbaijan federation president hails wrestling team after European triumph - VIDEO

President of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Mikayil Jabbarov has congratulated the national Greco-Roman team following their victory in the team standings at the European Championships in Tirana.

According to Idman.Biz, Jabbarov shared a message on social media, celebrating what he described as another outstanding achievement for Azerbaijani wrestling. “We are the strongest in Europe. This latest success of our Greco-Roman team fills all of us with pride,” he wrote.

He highlighted individual performances, noting that Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) made history by winning his fourth consecutive European title, while Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg) successfully defended his crown. Bronze medals from Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Nihat Mammadli (60 kg) and Islam Abbasov (87 kg) were also praised as a reflection of the team’s fighting spirit.

Jabbarov extended his congratulations to the athletes, coaching staff and their families, expressing confidence that Azerbaijani sport will continue to achieve success on the international stage.

Azerbaijan finished the tournament with five medals, including two gold and three bronze, and secured first place in the overall team standings, reaffirming its status as a leading force in European Greco-Roman wrestling.