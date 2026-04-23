Azerbaijan top team standings at European Greco-Roman Championships - VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team finished first in the overall standings at the European Championships in Tirana, underlining the nation’s growing strength in the discipline.

According to Idman.Biz, the Azerbaijani team collected 133 points to secure top spot, ahead of Turkey with 121 and Georgia with 118. The result reflects a consistent run of performances across multiple weight categories at the continental level.

Azerbaijan claimed a total of five medals, including two golds and three bronzes. Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg) were crowned European champions, delivering standout performances throughout the tournament.

Bronze medals were secured by Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Nihat Mammadli (60 kg) and Islam Abbasov (87 kg), contributing valuable points to the overall tally.

The victory continues Azerbaijan’s strong tradition in Greco-Roman wrestling and reinforces its status as one of Europe’s leading nations in the sport ahead of upcoming international competitions.