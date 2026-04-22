Azerbaijan wrestlers target gold as finals headline busy day in Tirana

Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestlers will fight for gold medals today at the European Wrestling Championships in Tirana, headlining a crucial day for the national team, Idman.Biz reports.

Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) faces Turkey’s Murat Firat in the final, while Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg) will contest the gold medal bout against Adlet Tulyubaev. In addition, Nihat Mammadli (60 kg) is set to compete for bronze against Syuner Kononov.

Alongside the medal fights, Azerbaijan’s women’s team begins its campaign. Elnura Mammadova (50 kg) will meet Poland’s Agata Walerczak in the qualification round, while Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) starts directly from the quarter-finals against Germany’s Elena Brugger.

The championships in Tirana run until 26 April, with Azerbaijan already on the medal table thanks to bronze-winning performances from Rashad Mammadov (55 kg) and Islam Abbasov (87 kg), reflecting a strong showing across multiple weight categories.