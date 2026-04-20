Azerbaijan wrestlers claim 13 medals at Champions tournament in Antalya - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s wrestlers have completed the Champions tournament in Antalya with a total of 13 medals, underlining the team’s depth ahead of the international season.

According to Idman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, the squad collected three gold, four silver and six bronze medals across the competition, with several podium finishes coming on the final day.

In freestyle wrestling, Bashir Verdiyev (65 kg) and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg) both claimed silver medals, while Mukhamad Gantemirov secured bronze. In Greco-Roman wrestling, Tural Ahmadov (63 kg) produced a flawless run to win gold, defeating all of his opponents.

Azerbaijan’s freestyle team also finished third in the overall standings with 119 points, reflecting consistent performances across multiple weight categories.

The results provide a timely boost for the national team as it builds towards major international competitions, with the Antalya event serving as an important test against strong regional and global opposition.