21 April 2026
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Eldaniz Azizli: “I believe Rashad will win bronze in Tirana”

Wrestling
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21 April 2026 15:14
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Eldaniz Azizli: “I believe Rashad will win bronze in Tirana”

Four-time Greco-Roman wrestling world champion Eldaniz Azizli has voiced his support for fellow Azerbaijani wrestler Rashad Mammadov during the European Championships in Tirana.

Speaking to Idman.Biz, Azizli, who travelled to Albania with the national team, explained his absence from the competition and shared his outlook on the tournament. The experienced athlete, who competes in the 55kg category, highlighted Mammadov’s performance and expressed confidence ahead of the bronze medal bout.

“As you know, I’m not competing at this European Championship. I believe it’s important to give opportunities to the younger generation. I came to Tirana to support the team, including Rashad Mammadov. I believe in his success in the fight for third place and I’m confident he will return to Baku with a medal,” Azizli said.

The decorated wrestler also outlined his own plans for the season, confirming that he has already begun preparations for the upcoming World Championships, scheduled to take place in Bahrain in October.

Vugar Vuqarly
Idman.Biz
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