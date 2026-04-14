Azerbaijan add six more medals at Victory Cup in Turkey

U17 wrestlers continue strong showing across freestyle and Greco-Roman events.

Azerbaijan’s young wrestlers have secured six more medals at the Victory Cup tournament in Antalya, Turkey, continuing an impressive run at the international event Idman.Biz reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, the latest successes came in the U17 age category across both freestyle and Greco-Roman disciplines.

In freestyle wrestling, Huseyn Rzazade won silver in the 48 kg category, while Abbas Shafiyev (55 kg) and Elgun Karimli (92 kg) claimed bronze medals. In Greco-Roman wrestling, Omar Salmanov (48 kg) and Gurban Majnunov (55 kg) delivered dominant performances, winning all their bouts to take gold medals. Yusif Mirzayev (48 kg) added a silver to the team’s tally.

The results build on Azerbaijan’s earlier achievements at the tournament, where the team had already collected four medals, underlining the country’s strong tradition in wrestling and the depth of its youth system.

The Victory Cup in Antalya is regarded as an important platform for developing young talent and gaining international experience ahead of major competitions.