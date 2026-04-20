20 April 2026
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Azerbaijani wrestlers begin European Championship campaign in Tirana

Wrestling
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20 April 2026 09:59
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Azerbaijani wrestlers begin European Championship campaign in Tirana

Azerbaijani athletes will begin their campaign today at the European Wrestling Championships, taking place in Tirana, the capital of Albania.

As reported by Idman.Biz, five representatives of Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team will step onto the mat on the opening day of competition.

Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Ziya Babashov (63 kg), Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), Islam Abbasov (87 kg) and Beka Kandelaki (130 kg) will all compete for medals in their respective weight categories.

The qualification bouts are scheduled to start at 12:30 Baku time, with the tournament set to run until April 26.

Idman.Biz
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