19 March 2026
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Lankaran feels closer to me than any city in the world - Elmin Aliyev interview with İDMAN.BİZ

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19 March 2026 15:23
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Lankaran feels closer to me than any city in the world - Elmin Aliyev interview with İDMAN.BİZ

At the U23 European Wrestling Championships held in Serbia, only one member of Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team managed to win a gold medal.

Idman.Biz presents an interview with tournament winner Elmin Aliyev.

- You are 20 years old. Do you consider this achievement the biggest moment of your life so far?

- Without a doubt. This is not just a sporting result, but a very important step that gives me strong motivation to move forward. It is the most significant achievement of my career so far.

- Your name is quite distinctive. Who chose it and how are you called at home?

- My grandmother chose my name. At home, they simply call me Elmin - no abbreviations or nicknames.

- Who was the first to congratulate you on your victory?

- Right after the final, my loved ones called me. Everyone was very happy, and hearing their voices at that moment meant everything to me.

- In your hometown of Lankaran, do people celebrate your success more, or are there also those who are envious?

- I believe many people are genuinely happy, but it’s impossible to look into everyone’s heart. I try to surround myself with people who support me.

- How did you celebrate the victory? Was there the traditional champion’s champagne?

- My joy knew no bounds. I celebrated for a long time right on the mat – it’s hard to put those emotions into words. As for alcohol, that’s not my path. Even in the most special moments, I don’t touch it.

- Who do you think contributed the most to this gold medal?

- Victory is never the work of just one person. My family has sacrificed a lot for my career and has always been by my side. My coaches believed in me even during injuries and setbacks. Thankfully, I was able to justify their trust.

- Among the countries you have visited for competitions, which impressed you the most?

- Every place is beautiful in its own way, but none can replace Azerbaijan.

- Can any foreign city be compared to your hometown?

- Honestly, I wouldn’t make such a comparison. I was born and raised in Lankaran. It is closer and more valuable to me than any place in the world.

Idman.Biz
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