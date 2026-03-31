Maria Stadnik: “The main goal was to learn, not results at Tallinn Open”

Azerbaijan’s young wrestlers approached the Tallinn Open in Estonia with a focus on development rather than results, according to U-17 girls’ national team head coach Maria Stadnik.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Stadnik explained that the tournament was primarily used as preparation for the upcoming European Championship, allowing the coaching staff to assess athletes in competitive conditions.

“The main goal for the girls was not results, but learning. It was important to evaluate their condition during matches, better understand their psychology and determine an individual approach for each of them. This tournament was a very valuable experience for our wrestlers. I can say I am satisfied, because they fought until the end,” she said to Report.

Following the competition, the team remained in Estonia to take part in a training camp, continuing their preparations for major international events.

Azerbaijan’s wrestlers won five medals at the Tallinn Open. Fatima Bayramova (53 kg) claimed gold, while Nazrin Ahmadli (49 kg), Rana Nuriyeva (61 kg) and Simura Abdullayeva (69 kg) secured silver medals. Khadija Gurbanzade (49 kg) added a bronze to the team’s tally.