27 March 2026
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Azerbaijani wrestler Jafarov handed four-year ban for anti-doping violations

Wrestling
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27 March 2026 17:56
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Azerbaijani wrestler Jafarov handed four-year ban for anti-doping violations

Azerbaijani wrestler Sabir Jafarov has been banned for 48 months by the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) following violations of anti-doping regulations.

As reported by Idman.Biz, prohibited substances, their metabolites or markers were found in the sample of the 24-year-old athlete, who previously won the European U17 Championship in 2019. It was also established that Jafarov used or attempted to use a banned substance or method.

According to informed sources, the violation is linked to medication taken after surgery. The wrestler reportedly failed to inform national team doctors, who are responsible for declaring all substances to AMADA. As a result, undeclared and prohibited substances were detected in his system.

The suspension is effective from 1 September 2025 and will run until 31 August 2029. During this period, Jafarov will be ineligible to compete in official events under the auspices of national and international federations.

The case highlights ongoing efforts by anti-doping authorities in Azerbaijan to enforce strict compliance with international standards and maintain integrity in sport.

Idman.Biz
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