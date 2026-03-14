Azerbaijan women finish sixth at U23 European Championships in Serbia

Azerbaijan’s women’s wrestling team finished sixth in the standings at the U23 European Championships in Zrenjanin, ending the tournament with 81 points and three medals, İdman.Biz reports.

The result placed Azerbaijan among the top sides in the continental competition, while Belarus secured the women’s team title in Serbia.

The standout performance for Azerbaijan came from Gunay Gurbanova, who won gold in the 59kg category after defeating Belarusian wrestler Marta Hetmanava in the final. It was another major achievement for Gurbanova, who successfully defended her U23 European title and brought Azerbaijan its only gold medal of the women’s campaign.

Azerbaijan added two silver medals through Gultakin Shirinova at 55kg and Ruzanna Mammadova at 62kg. Shirinova reached the final before settling for silver, while Mammadova also finished runner-up after her title bout against Russia’s Amina Tandelova.

With medals in three different weight classes, Azerbaijan showed both depth and consistency throughout the tournament. A top-six team finish at U23 level also underlines the growing competitiveness of the country’s women’s wrestling programme.