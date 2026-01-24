24 January 2026
EN

Azerbaijan Wrestling Championships to be held in Ganja

Wrestling
News
24 January 2026 17:59
24
The Azerbaijan Wrestling Championships will take place in Ganja, bringing together competitions in Greco-Roman, freestyle and women’s wrestling for junior and cadet age groups.

According to Idman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, the event will be held as part of a festival at the Ganja Sports Palace. From February 3 to 7, the national championships in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling will be organized for athletes under 20. On the following day, the national women’s wrestling championships will be held for the U15 and U17 age groups. From February 9 to 13, Ganja will host the Azerbaijan Championships in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling among athletes under 17.

The competitions, which will last a total of 11 days, will be conducted in accordance with United World Wrestling regulations. Matches will be officiated by both local referees and invited international judges of the highest I-S category. Athletes finishing in the top three positions will earn places on their respective national teams.

The opening ceremony of the U20 Azerbaijan Championships is scheduled for February 3, while the U17 competition will officially open on February 9. Last year, the Ganja Sports Palace already hosted the national wrestling championships for athletes under 15.

Idman.Biz
