Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation leadership visits Karabakh

The leadership of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation has paid a visit to Karabakh.

According to Idman.Biz, the federation’s vice presidents Namiq Abdullayev and Farid Mansurov, secretary general Parvin Piriyev, and Greco-Roman wrestling coordinator Rafiq Huseynov held meetings in Shusha and Khankendi.

During the visit, federation representatives met with officials, school pupils and students at the Shusha City State Reserve Administration, a school in Shusha, and Karabakh University. Abdullayev, Mansurov and Huseynov, who have left a significant mark on Azerbaijani sport through their achievements, spoke about their careers, answered questions from young people and shared advice and recommendations.

It was noted that the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation plans to continue holding such motivational meetings on a regular and systematic basis.