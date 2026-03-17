17 March 2026
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Baku to host two international beach wrestling tournaments this summer

Wrestling
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17 March 2026 13:45
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Baku to host two international beach wrestling tournaments this summer

Azerbaijan will host another major sporting event this summer, further expanding the country’s growing calendar of international wrestling competitions, İdman.Biz reports.

According to information released by the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation and reported by İdman.Biz, Baku will stage two international beach wrestling tournaments from August 27 to 29.

The first event will be the U-17 World Championship in beach wrestling, which is scheduled to take place on August 27 in the Azerbaijani capital. In the following two days, Baku will host the fourth stage of the senior Beach Wrestling World Series.

Both competitions will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time, marking another milestone for the country’s expanding role in global wrestling.

Baku has become a regular host of major international sporting events in recent years, particularly in wrestling, where Azerbaijani athletes traditionally perform strongly on the world stage.

Earlier in the summer, from July 27 to August 2, the city will also host the U-17 World Championships in freestyle, women’s and Greco-Roman wrestling, bringing together young talents from across the globe.

Idman.Biz
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