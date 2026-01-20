21 January 2026
EN

Rovshan Umudov: “We have 17-year-old girls who can compete on equal terms with 20-year-olds” – İDMAN.BİZ COMMENTARY

Wrestling
News
20 January 2026 17:32
51
Rovshan Umudov: “We have 17-year-old girls who can compete on equal terms with 20-year-olds” – İDMAN.BİZ COMMENTARY

After the national wrestling championship, which was held without the participation of female wrestlers, the impression emerged that women’s wrestling in our country is currently going through a stagnant period and that there is simply no one to step onto the mat. Is this really the case, and is there competitive youth in women’s wrestling? Idman.Biz addressed these questions to Rovshan Umudov, head coach of the Azerbaijan U20 women’s wrestling team.

“I would say quite the opposite. At the moment, we have excellent athletes not only among seniors but also among the younger generation. Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg), Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg), and Esra Mammadli (55 kg) are already competing successfully at senior level. Gunay faces strong competition from Fidan Babayeva. That means there are two strong athletes in the same weight category, something we have not seen for quite some time. I am not even mentioning Zahra Kerimzade (76 kg), who represents women’s wrestling in the heavyweight division. In addition, today we have 17-year-old girls who are capable of competing on equal terms with 20-year-olds,” Rovshan Umudov said.

Vugar Vugarly

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan wrestling teams undergo comprehensive testing at sports medicine laboratory
19 January 16:39
Wrestling

Azerbaijan wrestling teams undergo comprehensive testing at sports medicine laboratory

Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestlers assessed for physical and psychological readiness
Togrul Askerov: “Azerbaijan women’s wrestling national championship may be held in the coming years”
16 January 13:51
Wrestling

Togrul Askerov: “Azerbaijan women’s wrestling national championship may be held in the coming years”

Head coach highlights promising athletes and future prospects
Rovshan Bayramov highlights new prospects after Azerbaijan wrestling championship
13 January 14:03
Wrestling

Rovshan Bayramov highlights new prospects after Azerbaijan wrestling championship

National team coach says the tournament revealed promising young Greco-Roman wrestlers
Coaching changes announced in Azerbaijan Greco-Roman wrestling team
12 January 13:25
Wrestling

Coaching changes announced in Azerbaijan Greco-Roman wrestling team

Muhammad Bena appointed head coach as federation reshuffles technical staff
Four wrestling halls opened in Geichay
10 January 13:28
Wrestling

Four wrestling halls opened in Geichay

New facilities will allow more than 600 athletes to train free of charge across all wrestling disciplines
“Coach of the Akhmadiyev wrestling brothers: “I warned them right away that there could be no concessions to each other” – Idman.Biz comment + VIDEO
9 January 15:26
Wrestling

“Coach of the Akhmadiyev wrestling brothers: “I warned them right away that there could be no concessions to each other” – Idman.Biz comment + VIDEO

A rare final between two brothers took place at the Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship in Baku

Most read

Morocco considers inviting Andres Iniesta to national team coaching staff
19 January 09:33
World football

Morocco considers inviting Andres Iniesta to national team coaching staff

Former Barcelona midfielder’s experience seen as a boost for tactical development and future success
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
14:51
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Fans celebrate Senegal’s AFCON triumph on streets of France
19 January 14:19
World football

Fans celebrate Senegal’s AFCON triumph on streets of France - VIDEO

Algerian supporters join festivities as large African diasporas mark historic victory
Galatasaray step up talks with Napoli over Noa Lang transfer
19 January 10:39
World football

Galatasaray step up talks with Napoli over Noa Lang transfer

Loan deal with option to buy under discussion as negotiations reach advanced stage