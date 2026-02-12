12 February 2026
EN

Tottenham players grew tired of Thomas Frank’s Arsenal obsession, report claims

12 February 2026 09:35
Some Tottenham players were left frustrated by former head coach Thomas Frank’s repeated references to Arsenal during team meetings, Idman.Biz reports citing by The Telegraph.

The Danish manager is understood to have frequently highlighted Arsenal’s progress and standards in front of the squad, a habit that reportedly began to grate on certain members of the dressing room. Sources suggest that even in the build-up to matches at the Emirates Stadium – and afterwards – Frank continued to stress the strength and structure of Mikel Arteta’s side.

“He kept mentioning Arsenal in front of the players and they quickly grew tired of it. Even before and after the game at the Emirates he was talking about how strong they are. Some were thinking: ‘That’s enough about Arsenal,’” a source told The Telegraph.

Tottenham officially confirmed Frank’s dismissal on 11 February. The decision came amid a poor domestic run, with the north London club winless in their last eight Premier League matches and sitting 16th in the table on 29 points from 26 games.

In contrast, their European campaign has provided some respite. Spurs finished fourth in their Champions League group with 17 points, securing a place in the round of 16 and keeping alive hopes of salvaging their season on the continental stage.

