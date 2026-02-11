12 February 2026
EN

Tottenham part company with Thomas Frank after slump in form

11 February 2026 16:14
Tottenham have dismissed head coach Thomas Frank following a run of poor results that has left the club hovering just above the Premier League relegation zone.

According to İdman.Biz, citing The Touchline, the decision was taken after a sequence of disappointing performances in the league. Spurs’ most recent setback came in a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle — the same side set to face Qarabag in the Champions League play-offs — a loss that marked Tottenham’s 11th of the season.

After 27 matches, Tottenham sit 16th in the table with 29 points, only five clear of the drop zone. Club officials are understood to have felt that the current squad is capable of performing at a significantly higher level, making the team’s position unacceptable at this stage of the campaign.

In the days leading up to his dismissal, it had been suggested that the forthcoming North London derby against Arsenal could prove decisive for Frank’s future. The Danish coach, however, publicly insisted he was not concerned about his position. “Am I under threat of being sacked? I spoke to the owners yesterday, so no,” he said.

Frank also acknowledged supporters’ frustration. “I understand the disappointment of the fans. It is easiest to point the finger at the manager, but the responsibility lies with the whole team. I am 100 per cent convinced that everything depends on our collective effort,” he added.

Despite expressing confidence that he would prepare the side for the Arsenal fixture, Tottenham have now opted for change as they attempt to steer clear of a relegation battle and salvage their season.

