Guardiola backs Haaland amid scrutiny over recent goal drought

Pep Guardiola has defended Erling Haaland’s recent form, insisting that the striker’s biggest opponent is the weight of his own standards rather than any tactical or physical issue, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to City Report, the Manchester City head coach suggested that the challenge for Haaland lies in sustaining extraordinary numbers season after season. “Haaland’s problem is that he has to deal with his own statistics and expectations. It is very difficult to stay at that level for years. That is the challenge for him. When people expect five goals a season from you, it is easier to exceed expectations,” Guardiola said.

The Spaniard also addressed the public reaction to the forward’s brief run without scoring. “If Erling goes four or five matches without a goal, everyone immediately asks: ‘What happened? What happened?’” he added, highlighting how quickly narratives can shift in the Premier League spotlight.

Despite a quieter spell in recent weeks, Haaland remains at the top of the Premier League scoring charts with 21 goals. The Norway international has been central to City’s attacking output since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, helping the club secure multiple domestic honours and the Champions League title. Guardiola’s comments reflect a broader belief within the club that short dry spells are inevitable, even for one of Europe’s most prolific forwards.