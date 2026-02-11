12 February 2026
Marseille part ways with Roberto De Zerbi by mutual consent

World football
News
11 February 2026 11:34
Marseille have confirmed the departure of head coach Roberto De Zerbi, with both parties agreeing to terminate the contract by mutual consent, İdman.Biz reports.

In an official statement released by the club, Marseille described the decision as a collective one, taken after careful consideration and in the best interests of the team as they confront sporting challenges towards the end of the current campaign. The Ligue 1 side stressed that the move was not abrupt, but rather the outcome of internal discussions about the club’s direction.

The statement also paid tribute to De Zerbi’s contribution during his time at the Stade Vélodrome. “It was a difficult collective decision, made after thorough reflection in the interests of the club to address the sporting challenges linked to the end of the season,” the club said. Marseille went on to thank the Italian for his dedication, commitment and professionalism, highlighting in particular the team’s runners-up finish in the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season.

De Zerbi, who has previously managed Sassuolo, Shakhtar Donetsk and Brighton, arrived in France with a reputation for progressive, possession-based football. His departure now leaves Marseille searching for stability as they aim to remain competitive domestically and in Europe.

