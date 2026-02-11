12 February 2026
EN

Santos and Neymar send signed No 10 shirts to Messi and his sons

World football
News
11 February 2026 14:54
26
Santos and Neymar send signed No 10 shirts to Messi and his sons

Santos and Neymar have sent Lionel Messi and his sons signed Santos shirts bearing the Brazilian forward’s name and the iconic No 10, in a gesture celebrating football’s enduring lineage.

According to İdman.Biz, the Brazilian club shared a photograph of Messi posing alongside his sons with the gifted shirts, accompanied by a message rich in symbolism. “From Neymar to Lionel Messi. From the prince to the genius. A sacred shirt of immeasurable value with a number immortalised by the King. Neymar’s 10. Messi’s 10. Pele’s 10. The infinite legacy of football. Greetings from Vila Belmiro, Lionel Messi,” the statement read.

The reference to Pele, Santos’ most legendary figure, underscores the historic weight carried by the No 10 shirt at the club. Vila Belmiro remains synonymous with the late Brazilian icon, whose influence helped define the modern game and elevate Santos onto the global stage.

Neymar and Messi famously played together at Barcelona between 2013 and 2017, forming one of the most prolific attacking trios in football history alongside Luis Suarez. During the 2014/15 campaign, the Catalan side secured La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League to complete a historic treble. Across more than 160 matches together, Messi and Neymar combined for over 200 goals in all competitions, playing a central role in Barcelona’s domestic and European dominance.

The latest exchange highlights the enduring bond between two of the modern era’s defining forwards, as well as the symbolic connection between generations linked by the No 10 shirt.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Tottenham part company with Thomas Frank after slump in form
11 February 16:14
World football

Tottenham part company with Thomas Frank after slump in form

Spurs sit 16th in Premier League following defeat to Newcastle, Qarabag’s Champions League opponents
Baku to host UEFA B coaching course for goalkeeping coaches
11 February 15:32
World football

Baku to host UEFA B coaching course for goalkeeping coaches

AFFA to stage four-stage programme as part of continued development pathway
Rosenior rues costly errors as Chelsea held by Leeds
11 February 12:20
World football

Rosenior rues costly errors as Chelsea held by Leeds

Blues boss points to key moments and Caicedo decision in 2-2 Premier League draw
Marseille part ways with Roberto De Zerbi by mutual consent
11 February 11:34
World football

Marseille part ways with Roberto De Zerbi by mutual consent

Ligue 1 club thank Italian coach for professionalism after second-place finish in 2024/25 season
Guardiola backs Haaland amid scrutiny over recent goal drought
11 February 09:40
World football

Guardiola backs Haaland amid scrutiny over recent goal drought

Manchester City manager says expectations have made consistency the biggest challenge for the Norwegian striker
Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo involved in near-collision with fan on way to training
10 February 17:19
World football

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo involved in near-collision with fan on way to training

Video of brief incident spreads online as supporters debate player’s reaction

Most read

Franck Ribery named in released Epstein files as DOJ documents spark fresh scrutiny
9 February 17:52
Football

Franck Ribery named in released Epstein files as DOJ documents spark fresh scrutiny

Former Bayern Munich winger not accused of wrongdoing as officials stress material is not an indictment
Norway takes early lead in medal table at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
9 February 11:42
Olympics-2026

Norway takes early lead in medal table at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Scandinavians set the pace with three gold medals after the opening days of competition
Following Tyson’s footsteps: ear bite sparks chaos at MMA event in Brno
9 February 12:46
MMA

Following Tyson’s footsteps: ear bite sparks chaos at MMA event in Brno - VIDEO

Bout at Clash MMA 15 descends into disorder after shocking incident inside the cage
Ticket sales open for Azerbaijani fans ahead of Newcastle vs Qarabag Champions League decider
9 February 14:17
Azerbaijan football

Ticket sales open for Azerbaijani fans ahead of Newcastle vs Qarabag Champions League decider

Supporters can secure seats for the second leg in England as the clubs prepare for a crucial playoff tie