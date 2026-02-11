Baku to host UEFA B coaching course for goalkeeping coaches

A UEFA B licence coaching course for goalkeeping coaches will be held in Baku, organised by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan.

According to İdman.Biz, citing AFFA, the programme will be delivered in four stages throughout the year. The opening module is scheduled for 9–10 March, followed by a second stage from 18-20 May. The third segment will take place on 10–12 August, while the final phase of the course is set for 12–14 September.

The initiative forms part of AFFA’s broader strategy to raise coaching standards across Azerbaijani football, with a particular focus on specialised training for goalkeepers. UEFA B certification is regarded as a significant step in a coach’s professional pathway, enabling them to work at higher competitive levels within domestic and European structures.

The participation fee for the course has been set at 1,000 manats. Applications will be accepted on working days between 08:00 and 17:00, with the deadline for submission fixed for 28 February.