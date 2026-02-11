Rosenior rues costly errors as Chelsea held by Leeds

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior admitted his side paid the price for lapses in concentration after being held to a 2-2 draw by Leeds United in the 26th round of the Premier League.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Rosenior felt his team failed to keep their composure in two decisive moments that ultimately shaped the outcome. Despite spells of dominance, Chelsea were unable to turn control into three points at a crucial stage of the season.

The manager singled out Moises Caicedo when reflecting on one of those incidents. “There were two key moments in the match where we did not manage the situation and did not stay calm. Caicedo is a magnificent footballer, for me he is the best, but in that episode he made a poor decision,” Rosenior said.

Discussing the wider tactical picture, Rosenior acknowledged further shortcomings. “At the moment when we needed to press, we made several wrong decisions and ended up conceding a penalty. I accept that possession, pressing and energy are exactly what I want to see, but when you do not win, it makes everything more difficult.”

The result leaves Chelsea with work to do in the race for European places, while Leeds will take encouragement from a hard-fought point against one of the division’s traditional heavyweights.