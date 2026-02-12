Capello praises Ronaldo’s scoring but denies him ‘genius’ status

Former national team and club manager Fabio Capello has shared his view on Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Idman.Biz, the Italian tactician acknowledged the Portuguese striker’s remarkable scoring ability but insisted he does not place him alongside certain icons of world football.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is an outstanding goalscorer and an incredible footballer, but I have never seen in him the genius of Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona or Ronaldo Nazario,” Capello said.

Ronaldo continues to perform at a high level despite his age. This season the 41-year-old has played 22 matches in all competitions for Al-Nassr FC, scoring 18 goals and providing three assists as he remains one of the leading figures in Saudi Arabian football.

The comments add to the long-running debate over where Ronaldo ranks among the greatest players in history, particularly in comparison with other legendary forwards who defined different eras of the game.