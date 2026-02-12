12 February 2026
EN

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: early final or another classic?

World football
News
12 February 2026 15:11
23
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: early final or another classic?

The Copa del Rey semi-finals get under way this week, with the standout tie bringing together Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in what many see as a premature final.

According to Idman.Biz, the draw opened up dramatically after Real Madrid’s shock last-16 elimination by Albacete (2-3). The other semi-final sees Athletic Club face Real Sociedad for a place in Seville, with Sociedad winning the first leg in Bilbao 1-0.

The first leg between Atletico and Barcelona will take place at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, kicking off at 23:59 Baku time. The return fixture is scheduled for 3 March, while the Copa del Rey final is set for 18-19 April at La Cartuja in Seville.

Atletico approach the game in a mixed emotional state. Diego Simeone’s side thrashed Real Betis 5-0 in the cup but lost 0-1 to the same opponents in their most recent La Liga match. There has also been internal discussion regarding the pitch condition at the Metropolitano, which could influence the tempo of the match given the hosts’ intensity-based playing style.

Barcelona arrive in Madrid after a convincing 3-0 league victory over Mallorca. On their route to the semi-finals the Catalans eliminated Guadalajara (2-0), Racing (2-1) and Albacete (2-1), with the quarter-final proving particularly demanding until the closing stages.

The teams have already met in La Liga this season, with Barcelona winning 3-1. Memories also remain fresh from last year’s dramatic cup encounter, when the first semi-final leg ended 4-4 before Barcelona secured a 1-0 victory in the return match. The history of this fixture suggests even brief spells of dominance can decide the tie.

Both sides head into the match with notable absentees. Barcelona will be without Marcus Rashford, Raphinha, Pedri, Gavi and Andreas Christensen, increasing the importance of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo in attack and midfield.

Atletico also have central midfield concerns, with Pablo Barrios and Johnny Cardoso ruled out through injury. However, winter signings impressed in the cup win over Betis and Simeone will hope their energy can influence the contest.

All of this makes the upcoming 90 minutes not merely a step towards the final but a crucial strategic battle in the overall tie. Atletico will look to use home advantage to build a lead, while Barcelona aim to leave Madrid with a result that keeps them confident ahead of the second leg in Catalonia.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Ibrahimovic avoids fall during mountain holiday mishap
16:53
World football

Ibrahimovic avoids fall during mountain holiday mishap - VIDEO

Former Milan striker shares video after slipping near cliff while chasing ball
Capello praises Ronaldo’s scoring but denies him ‘genius’ status
16:14
World football

Capello praises Ronaldo’s scoring but denies him ‘genius’ status

Italian coach says Portuguese star cannot be compared with Messi, Maradona or Ronaldo Nazario
Messi apologises to Puerto Rico fans after injury forces postponement - VIDEO
10:10
World football

Messi apologises to Puerto Rico fans after injury forces postponement - VIDEO

Inter Miami captain suffers hamstring strain and vows to return for rearranged fixture
Tottenham players grew tired of Thomas Frank’s Arsenal obsession, report claims
09:35
World football

Tottenham players grew tired of Thomas Frank’s Arsenal obsession, report claims

Danish coach’s repeated references to rivals are said to have irritated sections of the dressing room before his dismissal
Tottenham part company with Thomas Frank after slump in form
11 February 16:14
World football

Tottenham part company with Thomas Frank after slump in form

Spurs sit 16th in Premier League following defeat to Newcastle, Qarabag’s Champions League opponents
Baku to host UEFA B coaching course for goalkeeping coaches
11 February 15:32
World football

Baku to host UEFA B coaching course for goalkeeping coaches

AFFA to stage four-stage programme as part of continued development pathway

Most read

Canada ice hockey team leave Olympic Village for five-star hotel
11 February 13:36
Hockey

Canada ice hockey team leave Olympic Village for five-star hotel

Captain Logan Thompson insists move is about preparation, not disrespect, ahead of opening group match
Jose Mourinho emerges as leading candidate for Portugal head coach role
10 February 16:21
World football

Jose Mourinho emerges as leading candidate for Portugal head coach role

Football federation considering experienced manager as Roberto Martinez contract nears expiry
Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo involved in near-collision with fan on way to training
10 February 17:19
World football

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo involved in near-collision with fan on way to training

Video of brief incident spreads online as supporters debate player’s reaction
Qarabag striker Nariman Akhundzade close to MLS move with Columbus Crew
10 February 13:16
World football

Qarabag striker Nariman Akhundzade close to MLS move with Columbus Crew

Azerbaijani club confirm talks are at an advanced stage as forward edges towards transfer to North America