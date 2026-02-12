Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: early final or another classic?

The Copa del Rey semi-finals get under way this week, with the standout tie bringing together Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in what many see as a premature final.

According to Idman.Biz, the draw opened up dramatically after Real Madrid’s shock last-16 elimination by Albacete (2-3). The other semi-final sees Athletic Club face Real Sociedad for a place in Seville, with Sociedad winning the first leg in Bilbao 1-0.

The first leg between Atletico and Barcelona will take place at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, kicking off at 23:59 Baku time. The return fixture is scheduled for 3 March, while the Copa del Rey final is set for 18-19 April at La Cartuja in Seville.

Atletico approach the game in a mixed emotional state. Diego Simeone’s side thrashed Real Betis 5-0 in the cup but lost 0-1 to the same opponents in their most recent La Liga match. There has also been internal discussion regarding the pitch condition at the Metropolitano, which could influence the tempo of the match given the hosts’ intensity-based playing style.

Barcelona arrive in Madrid after a convincing 3-0 league victory over Mallorca. On their route to the semi-finals the Catalans eliminated Guadalajara (2-0), Racing (2-1) and Albacete (2-1), with the quarter-final proving particularly demanding until the closing stages.

The teams have already met in La Liga this season, with Barcelona winning 3-1. Memories also remain fresh from last year’s dramatic cup encounter, when the first semi-final leg ended 4-4 before Barcelona secured a 1-0 victory in the return match. The history of this fixture suggests even brief spells of dominance can decide the tie.

Both sides head into the match with notable absentees. Barcelona will be without Marcus Rashford, Raphinha, Pedri, Gavi and Andreas Christensen, increasing the importance of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo in attack and midfield.

Atletico also have central midfield concerns, with Pablo Barrios and Johnny Cardoso ruled out through injury. However, winter signings impressed in the cup win over Betis and Simeone will hope their energy can influence the contest.

All of this makes the upcoming 90 minutes not merely a step towards the final but a crucial strategic battle in the overall tie. Atletico will look to use home advantage to build a lead, while Barcelona aim to leave Madrid with a result that keeps them confident ahead of the second leg in Catalonia.