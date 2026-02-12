12 February 2026
Messi apologises to Puerto Rico fans after injury forces postponement - VIDEO

12 February 2026 10:10
Messi apologises to Puerto Rico fans after injury forces postponement - VIDEO

Lionel Messi has issued an apology to supporters in Puerto Rico after injury ruled him out of a planned appearance with Inter Miami, leading to the postponement of the scheduled fixture.

According to Idman.Biz, the Argentina captain addressed fans in a video message, acknowledging the strong interest shown in both the team’s training session and the match itself. Messi explained that he felt discomfort during his most recent outing and was forced to leave the pitch earlier than expected.

Medical examinations later confirmed a strain in the hamstring of his left thigh. Following discussions between the player, club officials and organisers, a joint decision was taken to postpone the event in order to avoid aggravating the injury.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner expressed hope that the game would be rearranged in the near future, adding that he is keen to meet and thank the Puerto Rican supporters in person. Messi also conveyed his gratitude to those who had already purchased tickets, thanking them for their continued support and affection.

Inter Miami have yet to confirm a revised date, but the club are expected to monitor the 38-year-old’s recovery carefully as they manage his workload during a demanding campaign in MLS and continental competitions.

