Ibrahimovic avoids fall during mountain holiday mishap - VIDEO

Former Sweden international and current AC Milan adviser Zlatan Ibrahimovic found himself in a potentially dangerous situation while отдыхing in the mountains.

According to Idman.Biz, the incident occurred in snowy conditions as Ibrahimovic was standing on a rocky section of terrain playing with a football. At one moment the ball slipped from under his foot and rolled down the slope.

While trying to stop it, the former striker lost his balance just a few metres from a drop but managed to recover in time. He later posted the video on social media with the caption: “If you find the ball — keep it.”

Ibrahimovic retired from professional football on 4 June 2023 after an illustrious career spanning top European leagues, but he remains involved in the game as part of AC Milan’s management structure.