Romania head coach Mircea Lucescu hospitalized

Romania national football team head coach Mircea Lucescu has been urgently hospitalized, Idman.Biz reports.

According to available information, the specialist experienced a worsening of heart-related problems toward the end of 2025, with a cold further aggravating his condition.

Romanian media report that the 80-year-old coach will be forced to miss the training camps of Romanian clubs scheduled to take place in Antalya.

Latest updates indicate that Lucescu’s condition has deteriorated further while in hospital.