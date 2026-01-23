Aktobe consider non-playing cooperation with former Portugal star Nani

Kazakh club Aktobe are considering a form of cooperation with former Portugal international Nani that would differ from a traditional playing contract.

According to Idman.Biz, citing Cabine Desportiva, Aktobe’s management have offered the 39-year-old Portuguese a role in a special project aimed at increasing the club’s visibility and promoting Kazakh football more broadly. Nani’s proposed involvement would not primarily focus on playing duties, but rather on acting as an adviser, mentor, or club ambassador.

The source notes that the option of including Nani in the playing squad has not been completely ruled out, but it is not considered a priority. The Portuguese himself is said to be more inclined toward an administrative or representative role than a return to professional football.

No final decision has yet been made. In the near future, Nani is expected to visit Kazakhstan, familiarize himself with the city and the club’s infrastructure, and hold talks with Aktobe’s leadership.

Nani officially ended his professional playing career in 2024. His last club was the Portuguese side Estrela.