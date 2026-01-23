23 January 2026
EN

Manchester United discussed possible return of Mason Greenwood

World football
News
23 January 2026 11:16
61
Manchester United have discussed the possibility of bringing Mason Greenwood back to the club, according to Football Insider journalist Pit O’Rourke.

As reported by Idman.Biz, Manchester United included a buy-back clause when they sold the winger to Marseille in the summer of 2024, keeping open the option of a future return.

Greenwood’s career at Manchester United was effectively put on hold in January 2022 after his then partner Harriet Robson accused him of assault and attempted rape. The forward was arrested and later released on bail. In August, the club issued a statement confirming his departure.

The charges were eventually dropped, and Greenwood and Robson later reconciled. The couple now have two children.

In the current Ligue 1 season, the 24-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 17 matches for Marseille.

