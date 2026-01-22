PSG fans launch ironic campaign targeting goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier

Fans of French club Paris Saint-Germain have launched an ironic campaign on social media aimed at the team’s goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

According to İdman.Biz, supporters have jokingly started raising funds to “sign” the player themselves and send him to France’s fifth division. The unusual action followed Chevalier’s poor performance two days ago.

Throughout the match, the goalkeeper made several serious mistakes. The most memorable moment came in stoppage time, in the 90+2nd minute, when he parried a shot straight in front of him, allowing the ball to fall perfectly for the head of Luis Suarez of Sporting.

That episode was later described as one of the decisive moments of the match. After the final whistle, Chevalier was rated the weakest player on the pitch by newspapers and sports outlets.

After seven rounds, PSG have collected 13 points and currently sit fifth in the overall Champions League standings.