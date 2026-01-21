Cristiano Ronaldo statue set on fire in Portugal - VIDEO

In Portugal, an unidentified man set fire to a statue of five-time Ballon d’Or winner and national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo, Idman.Biz reports.
The statue, erected in honor of the 40-year-old footballer, is located in the city of Funchal on the island of Madeira, where Ronaldo was born. A video has circulated on social media showing a man pouring a flammable liquid over the monument before setting it on fire. There has been no official information so far regarding the consequences of the incident or the identity of the perpetrator.
Cristiano Ronaldo is a five-time UEFA Champions League winner, a European champion, a two-time UEFA Nations League winner, and the all-time leading goalscorer in the history of national teams, the European Championships, the Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.
In December 2022, he joined the Saudi club "Al-Nassr". During his career, Ronaldo has also played for Portuguese club "Sporting", English side "Manchester United", Italian club "Juventus", and Spanish giants "Real Madrid", where he is the club’s all-time top scorer.
