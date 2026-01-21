21 January 2026
EN

Inter consider alternatives for goalkeeper position

World football
News
21 January 2026 13:48
39
Inter consider alternatives for goalkeeper position

Inter management have begun evaluating alternatives for the goalkeeper position, activating the search for a new first-choice option amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Yann Sommer.

According to Idman.Biz, Inter have identified Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as a potential replacement and have already made initial contact with the player’s representatives.

It is reported that the potential transfer largely depends on Martinez’s financial demands. The Argentine goalkeeper currently earns a higher salary in England than Inter are able to offer, meaning the player would need to agree to a pay cut for the move to be completed.

Martinez’s market value is currently estimated at 15 million euros, according to Transfermarkt.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Cristiano Ronaldo statue set on fire in Portugal - VIDEO
16:15
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo statue set on fire in Portugal - VIDEO

The incident took place in Funchal on the island of Madeira, the hometown of the legendary footballer
Luis Enrique swears after PSG defeat to Sporting
15:19
World football

Luis Enrique swears after PSG defeat to Sporting

PSG coach erupts in frustration despite strong away performance in Champions League
David Beckham comments on controversial remarks made by his son
14:15
Football

David Beckham comments on controversial remarks made by his son

Former England midfielder says children must be allowed to make mistakes in order to learn
Galatasaray host Atletico Madrid in crucial Champions League clash
11:35
World football

Galatasaray host Atletico Madrid in crucial Champions League clash

Istanbul side aim to secure a top-24 place with positive result at RAMS Park
French sports minister comments on possible boycott of the 2026 World Cup
10:55
World football

French sports minister comments on possible boycott of the 2026 World Cup

France urges to keep sport separate from politics amid European discussions
Mbappe equals Ronaldo in total career goals
10:20
World football

Mbappe equals Ronaldo in total career goals

Real Madrid forward reaches historic milestone after Champions League brace

Most read

Morocco considers inviting Andres Iniesta to national team coaching staff
19 January 09:33
World football

Morocco considers inviting Andres Iniesta to national team coaching staff

Former Barcelona midfielder’s experience seen as a boost for tactical development and future success
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
14:51
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Fans celebrate Senegal’s AFCON triumph on streets of France
19 January 14:19
World football

Fans celebrate Senegal’s AFCON triumph on streets of France - VIDEO

Algerian supporters join festivities as large African diasporas mark historic victory
Galatasaray step up talks with Napoli over Noa Lang transfer
19 January 10:39
World football

Galatasaray step up talks with Napoli over Noa Lang transfer

Loan deal with option to buy under discussion as negotiations reach advanced stage