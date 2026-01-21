Inter consider alternatives for goalkeeper position

Inter management have begun evaluating alternatives for the goalkeeper position, activating the search for a new first-choice option amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Yann Sommer.

According to Idman.Biz, Inter have identified Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as a potential replacement and have already made initial contact with the player’s representatives.

It is reported that the potential transfer largely depends on Martinez’s financial demands. The Argentine goalkeeper currently earns a higher salary in England than Inter are able to offer, meaning the player would need to agree to a pay cut for the move to be completed.

Martinez’s market value is currently estimated at 15 million euros, according to Transfermarkt.