Galatasaray host Atletico Madrid in crucial Champions League clash

Turkish club Galatasaray will play a crucial match in the UEFA Champions League group stage today, hosting Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

According to Idman.Biz, the match will take place at RAMS Park Stadium in Istanbul and will kick off at 21:45 Baku time.

Galatasaray have collected nine points so far in the tournament after victories over Liverpool, Bodo Glimt and Ajax. A positive result in this match would largely secure the Istanbul club a place among the top 24 teams in the competition.

The two sides have met six times in the past, with Galatasaray yet to record a victory over the Madrid club.

Probable lineups:

Galatasaray:

Ugurcan, Sallai, Sanchez, Abdulkerim, Eren, Torreira, Lemina, Sane, Yunus Akgun, Baris Alper, Osimhen

Atletico Madrid:

Oblak, Ruggeri, Hančko, Pubil, Llorente, Koke, Barrios, Alex Baena, Simeone, Alvarez, Sorloth

The result of the match is of particular importance for both teams in terms of the group standings.