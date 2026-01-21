21 January 2026
EN

French sports minister comments on possible boycott of the 2026 World Cup

21 January 2026 10:55
French Minister of Sports Marina Ferrari has commented on reports about a possible boycott of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Idman.Biz reports.

Earlier, several media outlets reported that leading European football figures had discussed a potential boycott scenario at a high level due to the geopolitical situation surrounding Greenland. The discussions were sparked by public statements from US President Donald Trump, who expressed a desire to purchase or annex the island, which belongs to Denmark.

"At this stage of our discussions, our ministry does not intend to boycott this major competition. However, I am not making any predictions about what may happen. I have also heard opinions in favor of a boycott coming from certain political blocs. I insist that sport and competitions must be kept separate from politics," Ferrari was quoted as saying by RMC Sport.

The 2026 World Cup will be held in Mexico, Canada and the United States, with the majority of matches set to take place in the United States.

Idman.Biz
