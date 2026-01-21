Mbappe equals Ronaldo in total career goals

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe has drawn level with legendary Ronaldo in total goals scored over their professional careers.

According to Idman.Biz, the 27-year-old French forward scored twice in the seventh round match of the UEFA Champions League against Monaco, which ended in a convincing 6-1 victory for Real Madrid. Those goals took Mbappe’s overall career tally to 414 goals, the same number scored by Ronaldo, who retired 15 years ago.

The Brazilian forward is a two-time World Cup winner and a two-time Ballon d’Or recipient. Between the summer of 2002 and early 2007, Ronaldo also played for Real Madrid.

Mbappe joined the Madrid club in the summer of 2024 on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. In the current Champions League campaign, he leads the scoring charts with 11 goals to his name.