21 January 2026
EN

Mbappe equals Ronaldo in total career goals

World football
News
21 January 2026 10:20
37
Mbappe equals Ronaldo in total career goals

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe has drawn level with legendary Ronaldo in total goals scored over their professional careers.

According to Idman.Biz, the 27-year-old French forward scored twice in the seventh round match of the UEFA Champions League against Monaco, which ended in a convincing 6-1 victory for Real Madrid. Those goals took Mbappe’s overall career tally to 414 goals, the same number scored by Ronaldo, who retired 15 years ago.

The Brazilian forward is a two-time World Cup winner and a two-time Ballon d’Or recipient. Between the summer of 2002 and early 2007, Ronaldo also played for Real Madrid.

Mbappe joined the Madrid club in the summer of 2024 on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. In the current Champions League campaign, he leads the scoring charts with 11 goals to his name.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Cristiano Ronaldo statue set on fire in Portugal - VIDEO
16:15
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo statue set on fire in Portugal - VIDEO

The incident took place in Funchal on the island of Madeira, the hometown of the legendary footballer
Luis Enrique swears after PSG defeat to Sporting
15:19
World football

Luis Enrique swears after PSG defeat to Sporting

PSG coach erupts in frustration despite strong away performance in Champions League
David Beckham comments on controversial remarks made by his son
14:15
Football

David Beckham comments on controversial remarks made by his son

Former England midfielder says children must be allowed to make mistakes in order to learn
Inter consider alternatives for goalkeeper position
13:48
World football

Inter consider alternatives for goalkeeper position

Club initiate search for new first-choice keeper amid uncertainty over Yann Sommer
Galatasaray host Atletico Madrid in crucial Champions League clash
11:35
World football

Galatasaray host Atletico Madrid in crucial Champions League clash

Istanbul side aim to secure a top-24 place with positive result at RAMS Park
French sports minister comments on possible boycott of the 2026 World Cup
10:55
World football

French sports minister comments on possible boycott of the 2026 World Cup

France urges to keep sport separate from politics amid European discussions

Most read

Morocco considers inviting Andres Iniesta to national team coaching staff
19 January 09:33
World football

Morocco considers inviting Andres Iniesta to national team coaching staff

Former Barcelona midfielder’s experience seen as a boost for tactical development and future success
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
14:51
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Fans celebrate Senegal’s AFCON triumph on streets of France
19 January 14:19
World football

Fans celebrate Senegal’s AFCON triumph on streets of France - VIDEO

Algerian supporters join festivities as large African diasporas mark historic victory
Galatasaray step up talks with Napoli over Noa Lang transfer
19 January 10:39
World football

Galatasaray step up talks with Napoli over Noa Lang transfer

Loan deal with option to buy under discussion as negotiations reach advanced stage