Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov shares expectations ahead of Eintracht clash

Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov has shared his expectations ahead of the upcoming match against Germany’s Eintracht in the seventh round of the UEFA Champions League main stage.

According to Idman.Biz, the coach said the team tried to make the most of the limited preparation time. “We did our best to bring the players into good physical condition. We did not have much time. It would have been better if we had managed to play one more friendly match. The players are approaching the game in a good mood. Our opponent has undergone a change of head coach. Tomorrow we want to please our fans with a positive result. Our main goal is to show our own football,” Gurbanov said.

The Qarabag coach added that he does not see any problem in the fact that the Frankfurt side did not hold an open training session or attend a press conference in Baku.

“That is their choice. Changes in the opponent’s coaching staff could also work against us. I believe the weather conditions will not cause any difficulties for our team,” Gurbanov stressed.

The match between Qarabag and Eintracht will take place on January 21 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium and will kick off at 21:45 Baku time.