Pep Guardiola looks forward to seeing northern lights ahead of Champions League trip to Norway

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has shared his impressions ahead of the team’s upcoming trip to Norway for a UEFA Champions League match.

According to Idman.Biz, citing foreign media, the Spanish specialist said he hopes to see the northern lights during his stay. “I will be at the hotel with big windows. We will see and enjoy it, why not. With a glass of wine it looks even more beautiful,” Guardiola told journalists.

The Champions League match between Bodo Glimt and Manchester City will take place today and is scheduled to kick off at 21:45 Baku time.