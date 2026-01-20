Vinicius Junior jokingly suggests fines for lateness at Real Madrid

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has humorously proposed introducing fines for players who arrive late to team activities.

According to Idman.Biz, Spanish media reported that the Brazilian discussed the issue of punctuality during training with head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

Vinicius jokingly suggested setting a specific time threshold for lateness and applying fines to those who fail to arrive on time. Arbeloa responded in the same light, noting that the players have strong contracts and that such an idea might not be a bad one.

In the end, the head coach added that Vinicius, as a captain, should take responsibility for maintaining discipline within the squad.