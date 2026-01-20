21 January 2026
Brooklyn Beckham publicly criticizes parents amid long-running family dispute

20 January 2026 10:32
Brooklyn Beckham publicly criticizes parents amid long-running family dispute

Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of former Manchester United and England national team midfielder David Beckham, has made a strong public statement against his parents on social media amid an ongoing dispute linked to what he described as excessive media exposure of the family.

According to Idman.Biz, the 26-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham said he has refused to reconcile with his family and is standing up for his rights for the first time in his life. In a lengthy statement published on his social media account, Brooklyn Beckham explained that he had remained silent for years in an effort to keep family matters private.

“I have stayed quiet for years and tried my best to keep these issues out of the public eye. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to share everything with the media. I now have no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about some of the lies that have been published. I do not want to reconcile with my family. No one controls me, and for the first time in my life I am fighting for my rights. Performative social media posts, family events, and insincere relationships have been an inseparable part of the life I was born into,” Brooklyn wrote.

He also criticized his father, saying that he traveled to the United Kingdom to mark David Beckham’s 50th birthday, but repeated requests to meet were only accepted on the condition that Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz, would not be invited.

Earlier reports suggested that Brooklyn had blocked his parents on social media, as even their likes on his posts led to public discussions about his relationship with his wife. He has also reportedly asked his parents to communicate with him exclusively through lawyers.

