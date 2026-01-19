Tottenham to keep Thomas Frank in charge ahead of Dortmund clash

Thomas Frank remains under intense pressure at Tottenham, but the Danish coach is expected to stay in charge for the upcoming UEFA Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, Idman.Biz reports.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham’s management are not planning to take immediate action and Frank will continue working as usual in north London while preparing the team for another crucial European fixture. Spurs still have two matches remaining in the league phase of the Champions League and are aiming to finish in the top eight to secure automatic qualification for the round of 16.

Frank will be given the opportunity to move the club closer to that objective despite reports that board-level talks took place following the recent 2–1 defeat to West Ham, during which alternative options were discussed. However, it is understood that no final decision has been made and the long-term plan has been for Frank to guide the team through this difficult transitional period.

Tensions around the club have increased in recent weeks, with frustration among supporters becoming more visible. After the loss to West Ham, there were confrontations among fans, and footage circulated online showing a supporter confronting co-owner Vivien Lewis in the VIP area over Frank’s continued presence on the bench.

Tottenham chief executive Vinai Venkatesham visited the club’s training base on Sunday to assess the situation following the derby defeat, but Frank has tried to remain positive. He compared the task of turning Tottenham’s fortunes around to steering a supertanker.

Responding to questions about boos from the stands after Callum Wilson’s stoppage-time winner at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Frank said that he accepts responsibility as head coach and understands the criticism. He stressed that as long as the players continue to receive support, the team will keep pushing forward.

Frank also pointed to positives from an open letter published by Venkatesham in the matchday programme, which addressed strained relations between the board and supporters as well as winter transfer plans. The coach said the letter showed unity within the club’s leadership and an understanding that Tottenham are going through a challenging but necessary transition.