Fans celebrate Senegal’s AFCON triumph on streets of France - VIDEO

Fans of the Senegal national team took to the streets of several French cities en masse to celebrate their team’s victory after the Africa Cup of Nations final.

According to Idman.Biz, Senegalese supporters were joined by fans from Algeria. Participants marched through the streets carrying Senegalese and Algerian flags and chanting slogans about brotherhood between the two nations. In some areas, incidents of public disorder were reported.

It should be noted that France is home to large African diasporas, which contributed to the scale of the street celebrations.