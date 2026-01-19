21 January 2026
Senegal declares paid holiday after AFCON triumph

19 January 2026 11:28
Senegal declares paid holiday after AFCON triumph

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has declared Monday, January 19, a non-working day after the Senegal national football team won the Africa Cup of Nations.

According to Idman.Biz, citing journalist Stanis Tshiamala, the day off will be fully paid despite employees not being required to go to work. The decision was announced by the head of state following Senegal’s triumph in the final of the tournament.

The title became Senegal’s second Africa Cup of Nations crown. In an address to the nation, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye highlighted the importance of the achievement and allowed citizens to celebrate the success while keeping their wages for the non-working day.

In the final match, Senegal defeated hosts Morocco national football team 1-0. The winning goal was scored in the 94th minute by Papa Gueye.

The final was marked by controversy. During the game, the referee first disallowed a goal for Morocco and later awarded a penalty against Senegal. In protest, Senegalese players temporarily left the pitch before returning to continue the match. The penalty was missed by Brahim Diaz, after which Senegal almost immediately scored the decisive goal.

