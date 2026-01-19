Galatasaray step up talks with Napoli over Noa Lang transfer

Football club Galatasaray have intensified negotiations with Napoli regarding a possible transfer of midfielder Noa Lang.

According to Idman.Biz, the Netherlands international has been on the Istanbul club’s transfer list for several weeks, and talks between the two sides have now entered an advanced stage.

At the initial phase, the deal is being considered as a loan move with an option to buy. The parties are also discussing full salary coverage for the player during the loan period. At present, the clubs are negotiating the buyout fee and the specific conditions under which the option can be activated.

It is reported that after the Champions League match against Copenhagen, Noa Lang could be close to leaving Napoli.