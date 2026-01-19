Morocco considers inviting Andres Iniesta to national team coaching staff

The Moroccan Football Federation is considering the option of inviting former Barcelona star Andres Iniesta to join the coaching staff of the Morocco national football team, Idman.Biz reports.

The Moroccan side aims to use Iniesta’s vast experience to preserve and further develop the national team’s recent international achievements, as well as to raise its tactical level. His football philosophy and years of performing at the highest level are viewed as key advantages that could positively influence the squad.

During his playing career, Iniesta won numerous titles with Barcelona and the Spanish national team. After retiring from professional football, he has expressed plans to pursue a coaching career.

It is noted that under the current head coach Walid Regragui, such an appointment could provide the team with an additional impulse and contribute to its continued progress on the international stage.